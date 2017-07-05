Regional MLB Recaps

– Eric Thames hit two of the Brewers’ four home runs in a 6-2 whipping of the Orioles. Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also went deep for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who lead the second-place Cubs by 3 1/2 games. Jimmy Nelson tossed seven strong innings and worked out of a two-on, one-out jam by striking out the last two batters he faced.

– The Rays beat manager Joe Maddon and the Cubs in their first meeting since he left Tampa Bay to take over in Chicago. Tim Beckham smacked a two-run homer while the Rays scored five times in the fourth off Jon Lester to earn a 6-5 win against the Cubbies. Chris Archer won for the third time in four starts and delivered an RBI single for his first career hit.

– The Cardinals had a chance to get within 3 1/2 games of the Brewers, but Christian Yelich belted a three-run homer and J.R. Riddle added a two-run single to lead the Marlins to a 5-2 win at St. Louis. Jose Urena struck out seven and was charged with only three hits over five innings, including Greg Garcia’s two-run homer. The Redbirds lost for the second time in seven games.

– The Athletics halted a six-game skid by beating the White Sox, 7-6 on Franklin Barreto’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. Yonder Alonso homered twice and Matt Joyce added a two-run shot while the A’s built a 6-5 lead, but Oakland needed Barreto’s blast after Chicago tied it in the ninth. Jose Abreu crushed a three-run homer and Melky Cabrera hit a two-run shot before tying the game with an RBI single.

– The Twins were 5-4 winners over the Angels as Kyle Gibson worked into the seventh to snap his three-game losing streak. Gibson was reached for just two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the year. Byron Buxton hit a solo homer and Robbie Grossman added an RBI double off JC Ramirez, who lost a road start for the first time since April 19.