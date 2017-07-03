Regional MLB Recaps

– The Cubs inched a game closer to the NL Central lead as Jake Arrieta pitched one-hit ball over seven innings of a 6-2 victory at Cincinnati. Arrieta allowed no stolen bases after giving up seven in his previous start versus the Nationals. Ian Happ homered twice and had four RBIs to help the Cubs avoid a sweep and move back to .500.

– Milwaukee’s lead over the Cubs is down to two games after Marcell Ozuna homered twice and Derek Dietrich added a blast in the Marlins’ 10-3 pounding of the Brewers. Ozuna’s 22nd homer of the season and second of the day came after his bat was thrown out of the game because of too much pine tar. His first round-tripper was a three-run shot that put the Marlins ahead for good.

– Bryce Harper homered twice against Carlos Martinez and collected four RBIs as the Nationals beat the Cardinals, 7-2 to avoid a three-game sweep. St. Louis did little against Max Scherzer, who allowed just two hits and struck out 12 over seven shutout innings. Washington ended the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak and kept their 8 1/2-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.

– Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-out, two-run home run in the eighth to rally the White Sox past the Rangers, 6-5. Melky Cabrera also homered for Chicago, which trailed following Jonathan Lucroy’s two-run single in the fifth. Texas loaded the bases in the ninth before David Robertson struck out Carlos Gomez to end it.

Kansas City and Minnesota are tied for second in the AL Central following the Royals’ 6-2 win over the Twins. Alcides Escobar had two hits and two RBIs to back Scott Alexander, who picked up his first big league win by working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three stolen bases as the Royals won for the 15th time in 21 games.