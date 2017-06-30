Regional MLB Recaps

-The Milwaukee Brewers still top the NL Central by one game over the Chicago Cubs. Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBIs to back Jimmy Nelson, who allowed just two runs and three this while striking out 11 over seven innings. Ryan Braun, Jonathan Villar , Manny Pina and Domingo Santana also went deep in the Brewers’ first win in three games.

– The Cubs put together a three-run ninth to beat Washington, 5-4. The Nats were one out from a 4-2 victory until Tommy La Stella hit an RBI single and scored on Jon Jay’s two-run double off loser Blake Treinen. The Houston Astros improved to a major league-best 54-26 as Carlos Correa belted a pair of two-run homers to lead a 6-1 win against Oakland.

Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and drove in five runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Thursday. Arizona led 3-2 with two outs in the seventh when pinch-hitter Luke Voit doubled off Ruby De La Rosa (0-1). Matt Carpenter was intentionally walked, and Grichuk sent a 1-2 slider into the left-field seats. Lance Lynn (6-5) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one.

Following a frightening moment for Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler in the first inning of his major league debut, Melky Cabrera and David Robertson combined to foil Aaron Judge, and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-3 on Thursday night. Fowler was set to have surgery for an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee after being carted off the field.

– The Red Sox spotted the Twins a 3-0 lead before Mookie Betts and Deven Marrero drove in two runs apiece to lead the Red Sox’s 6-3 comeback over Minnesota. Betts sparked the rally with a solo shot in the fourth and added an RBI single to put the Bosox ahead, 4-3.Hanley Ramirez also launched a solo homer to back David Price, who worked seven innings and settled down after the Twins’ two-run fourth.