Regional MLB Recaps

– Max Scherzer allowed one run and two hits as the Washington Nationals knocked Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta out in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-1 victory last night in a showdown of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners. Scherzer was dominant in his six innings of work, striking out six with no walks.

-Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, helping the last-place Cincinnati Reds top the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 last night. Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez also connected for Cincinnati, which scored its most runs in 19 games since Scooter Gennett hit four homers in its 13-1 win over St. Louis on June 6.

– Chris Herrmann hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Tuesday night. The surging Diamondbacks scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings. They have won four in a row and 13 of 15.

– Jose Abreu hit a game-ending, two-run single off Dellin Betances, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees last night. Kevan Smith sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk.

-Chris Young hit a three-run homer, Christian Vazquez went deep for the first time in more than a year and the Red Sox beat the Twins 9-2 in a game delayed twice by stormy weather. Drew Pomeranz (7-4) pitched five effective innings for Boston, which won consecutive games for the first time in nearly two weeks. Dustin Pedroia had three hits and scored twice. The Red Sox capitalized on three errors by the Twins and took over first place in the AL East, moving a half-game ahead of the slumping Yankees.