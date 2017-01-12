Regional Men’s College Basketball Round-Up

Morris Errupts in ISU Win At OSU

STILLLWATER, Oklahoma – Monté Morris guided Iowa State to a 96-86 win at Oklahoma State last night . The win, ISU’s fifth in the last six games, fourth in a row in Stillwater and eighth in a row against Oklahoma State, moved the Cyclones to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play. Morris, who was just named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list, racked up a career-best 30 points, while also dishing out five assists with no turnovers in 39 minutes of work. Four other Cyclones scored in double figures.Iowa State will be back in action on Saturday at TCU.

Northern Iowa Falls At Bradley

The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team lost on road at Bradley last night 72-61. The Panthers were led in scoring by former Western Dubuque prep Spencer Haldeman who had 16 points. Former Senior Ram Luke McDonnell came off the bench to score 6 points and grab 4 rebounds. Northern Iowa has lost seven straight and are now 0-an-5 in Missouri Valley play and dips to 5-and-11 on the season.

Morgan leads Illinois to 85-69 win over Michigan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Maverick Morgan scored 16 points, leading Illinois to a dominating 85-69 win over Michigan on Wednesday night. Illinois (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten) changed up its lineup after its 96-80 loss to Indiana on Saturday and the improvements showed as six different players finished in double figures.