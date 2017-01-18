Regional College Basketball Round-Up

Koenig leads No. 17 Wisconsin past Michigan, 68-64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Bronson Koenig scored 16 points, 10 in a key run that turned the game around, and No. 17 Wisconsin survived a scare from Michigan 68-64 on Tuesday night. Michigan (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten) seemed to have Wisconsin (15-3, 4-1) on the ropes at one point in the second half. Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ went to the bench with his third foul early and could largely only watch as the Wolverines went on a 17-2 run that put them up 38-30.The Wolverines even hit 3s on consecutive possessions after Wisconsin tied the game at 43. Then Koenig took over. Zak Showalter got the run started with a tough putback before Koenig reeled off the next 10 points. He scored on Duncan Robinson with a nice reverse to tie the game, dropped a 3 from well beyond the arc and then hit another from the corner, and suddenly the Badgers were up 55-49. Nigel Hayes added a 3-pointer to cap the run. Wisconsin had to hold off a final rally from the Wolverines. After Hayes missed two free throws, Zak Irvin hit a 3 to cut the lead to 66-64. But Koenig hit two free throws to put an end to the threat.

———————————

Boilers Route Illini

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Illinois (12-7, 2-4) got 15 points from Maverick Morgan and 12 from Malcolm Hill but had no answer for the Boilermakers’ two post players in a 91-68 loss to No. 21 Purdue Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. Center Isaac Haas had 24 points and six rebounds, and power forward Caleb Swanigan added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Boilers. Purdue made 9 of its first 14 field goal attempts, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, built a 19-5 lead with 13:01 to play in the first half and led 44-30 through 20 minutes, shooting 60 percent from the field