“Reflections” Overcomes Weather, Calendar for Fundraising

Leaders at Hillcrest Family Services say this year’s edition of “Reflections in the Park” equaled totals from past years, despite some questionable weather. According to Hillcrest CEO Gary Gansemer, “Reflections” brought in about 125-thousand dollars this year. While that’s about the same the event has raised in years past, he’s still satisfied. The Dubuque area received snowfall the first two weekends of December, followed by bitterly cold temperatures the weekend before Christmas. The calendar didn’t do Hillcrest any favors either, with both Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays this year. This was the final “Reflections” that Gansemer presided over, as he’ll be retiring in April. He’s come to look at the annual light display as another one of programs Hillcrest uses to serve the Dubuque community. This was the 22nd year Hillcrest has hosted “Reflections in the Park” in Murphy Park.