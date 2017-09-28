Recruiting scandal…Running back’s lawsuit…Presidents Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The University of Miami president says a member of the coaching staff is being investigated as part of the federal probe of basketball recruiting at seven universities. President Julio Frenk says school officials are “alarmed and disappointed” by the development. An attorney for head coach Jim Larranaga says Larranaga has no involvement with any accusations in the investigation. Meanwhile, Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -A federal appeals court has been asked by the NFL to dismiss Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s entire lawsuit in its bid to lift an injunction that blocked Elliott’s six-game suspension over a domestic violence case in Ohio. A three-judge panel in New Orleans has requested arguments from both sides over the jurisdiction of a Texas judge who put the NFL’s suspension on hold.

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has reached 200 hits for the fourth season in a row. With his single in the first inning of Wednesday’s game at Texas, Altuve became only the fourth right-handed hitter in major league history with four consecutive 200-hit seasons. The last right-handed hitter with at least four consecutive 200-hit seasons was Michael Young, with five in a row for Texas from 2003-07.

MIAMI (AP) – Major league owners have unanimously approved the sale of the struggling Miami Marlins franchise by Jeffrey Loria to an investment group led by former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman. The deal needed 75 percent approval. The $1.2 billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball last month. The closing on the sale is expected within a few days.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – PGA star Phil Mickelson is the voice of experience in team golf competition, and there’s no comparison. He’ll tee it up Thursday at the Presidents Cup. Mickelson has played in the Presidents Cup every year since it began in 1994. He has played in every Ryder Cup since 1995. Add them up and this will be his 23rd consecutive time playing in a team event. The Americans have lost only one to the International team, in 1998 at Royal Melbourne, and tied the International team in 2003 in South Africa.