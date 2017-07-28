Rays get Duda from Mets…Ex-Duck going to Utah…Markov to KHL

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Mets have begun their roster shakeup by sending first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Drew Smith. Duda is hitting .246 with 17 homers and 37 RBIs for the Mets, who are nine games out of a playoff berth after reaching the 2016 postseason as a wild-card team. The Rays also acquired left-hander Dan Jennings from the Chicago White Sox today for minor league first baseman Casey Gillaspie.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Former Oregon receiver Darren Carrington has signed with Utah. Carrington was dismissed from the Ducks two weeks ago, soon after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. He had 43 receptions for 606 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn’t had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings. The fourth-year quarterback spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since he was hurt, marking the first day of training camp for the full team. He said there’s no doubt he’ll return to game action, though the timetable remains uncertain.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – The Baltimore Ravens are showing interest in signing Colin Kaepernick following a back injury to starting quarterback Joe Flacco. Ravens coach John Harbaugh says he has talked to Kaepernick throughout the summer and confirms the former San Francisco 49er is a quarterback who is being discussed, although a decision is all speculation right now. Flacco missed the first full practice of training camp today and is expected to be out at least one week.

UNDATED (AP) – Andrei Markov is leaving the NHL after 16 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens to play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League. The 38-year-old Markov registered 119 goals and 572 points in 990 NHL games. He hopes to represent Russia in the Olympics next February in South Korea, which will happen without NHL players.

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) – There was a five-way tie for the lead when the first round of the PGA’s Canadian Open was suspended because of darkness. Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Chappell, Matt Every and Ollie Schniederjans were in the clubhouse at 7-under 65 when play was stopped. Eleven others were at minus-6.