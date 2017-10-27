Ravens win despite Flacco concussion…Kaepernick to be invited to meeting…Palmer on IR

BALTIMORE (AP) – Joe Flacco suffered a concussion but the Baltimore Ravens defense was more than up to the task in a 40-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins. Flacco threw a touchdown pass before being knocked from the game late in the second quarter and the Ravens frustrated Miami quarterback Matt Moore, who threw a pair of pick sixes.

UNDATED (AP) – NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says the league expects Colin Kaepernick to be invited to the next meeting between owners and players to discuss social justice initiatives. Lockhart says the meeting probably will take place next week.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Cardinals have placed quarterback Carson Palmer on injured reserve after he underwent surgery for a broken left arm. The move means Palmer would not be able to play until the next-to-last game of the season, Dec. 24 at home against the New York Giants.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – In Top 25 college football action, Keller Chryst threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 20 seconds left and No. 20 Stanford survived Bryce Love’s absence for a 15-14 come-from-behind victory over Oregon State. Love, the nation’s leader with an average of 198.1 yards rushing per game, tweaked an ankle against Oregon on Oct. 14. The Cardinal (6-2, 5-1 Pac-12) announced that Love would sit out about 90 minutes before the start of the game in Corvallis.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Right-hander Chase Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to an $11.75 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a pair of club options and could be worth $31.85 million over four seasons. General manager David Stearns said Thursday that the 29-year-old right-hander showed last season he has the “capability to lead the rotation.”