Ranked Wrestlers Collide as Hempstead Hosts WD

Two ranked teams will square off in high school wrestling tonight as Hempstead will host Western Dubuque. Both teams are off to terrific starts, much like when they met last year. Hempstead head coach Chuck Haas expects the same type of competitive dual before a packed house. The dual begins tonight at 6:00 PM at Hempstead’s Moody Gymnasium. Elsewhere high school wrestling action around the area tonight, Cascade is hosting a triangular dual against Anamosa and Midland.