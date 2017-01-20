Raiders take step toward Vegas…NBA All-Star starters announced…Spurs top Nuggets

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The potential move of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas has started. The NFL and the Clark County Commission Chairman have confirmed that owner Mark Davis has filed the paperwork for a move to the gambling mecca. Any relocation to Las Vegas must be approved by three-fourths of NFL team owners.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NBA starting lineups for the upcoming All-Star game will include two members of both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were selected to the Eastern Conference starting lineup and will be joined by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo , Jimmy Butler of Chicago and DeMar DeRozan of Toronto. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant head up a Western Conference starting quintet that includes Houston’s James Harden, Anthony Davis of New Orleans and Kawhi Leonard of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The San Antonio Spurs managed to beat the Denver Nuggets, 118-104 without the services of center Pau Gasol and point guard Tony Parker. Gasol broke his left ring finger during pregame warmups, and Parker was scratched because of a sprained left foot. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had the Spurs with 34 points and rookie Dejounte Murray added a season-high 24 as the Spurs improved to 33-9.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers pace the NBA’s Eastern Conference by 2 1/2 games after improving to 19-3 at home. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and LeBron James added 21 and 15 assists as the Cavaliers dumped Phoenix, 118-103. Channing Frye finished with 18 points for the Cavaliers, who bounced back after ending a six-game road trip with a 35-point loss to Golden State on Monday.

UNDATED (AP) – The Washington Capitals are the new leaders of the NHL’s Eastern Conference, moving two points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist as the Capitals ripped the Blues, 7-3 at St. Louis. The Jackets were 2-0 losers to Ottawa as Mike Condon turned back 42 shots and Kyle Turris ) scored the game-winner.