Raiders reward Carr…Griffin to test free-agent waters…Bosox get help…Devs take Swiss center

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have announced the signing of quarterback Derek Carr to a five-year, $125 million contract extension that makes him the NFL’s richest player. The deal is structured in such a manner that allows the Raiders to work out extensions with AP Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, receiver Amari Cooper and guard Gabe Jackson before they become free agents.

UNDATED (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin has opted out of the final year of his contract and will test the free agent market. The move was expected and gives Griffin the chance to either pursue a deal elsewhere or re-sign with the Clippers. Griffin has spent his entire career with Los Angeles, averaging 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds on 52 percent shooting in seven seasons.

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Red Sox have claimed right hander Doug Fister off waivers as they try to deal with injuries to their rotation. Manager John Farrell said Fister is slated to make his first start in Sunday’s series finale against the Angels. Boston also picked up veteran infielder Jhonny Peralta, 10 days after he was dropped by the Cardinals.

CHICAGO (AP) – The New Jersey Devils opened the NHL Draft in Chicago last night by selecting Swiss center Nico Hischier, who scored 38 goals and 86 points in 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec League last season. The Flyers also got a center with the No. 2 pick, landing Nolan Patrick of the Brandon Wheat Kings. Dallas chose Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen with the third pick, Colorado grabbed blueliner Cale Makar at No. 4 and center Elias Pettersson of Sweden was taken by Vancouver with the fifth selection.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) – Jordan Spieth remains the leader at the midway point of the PGA’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut. Spieth followed Thursday’s 63 with a 1-under 69 that puts him one shot ahead of Patrick Reed and Troy Merritt. Fourth-ranked Jason Day missed the cut for the second straight week.