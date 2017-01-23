RAGBRAI Passes on Dubuque…Again

For the seventh consecutive year, one of Iowa’s biggest summertime events is skipping Dubuque. The Des Moines Register announced the route for this year’s RAGBRAI bike ride on Saturday. This year’s overnight stops are mostly in northern Iowa, with the Allamakee County town of Lansing serving as the ride’s final destination. Dubuque has only hosted RAGBRAI one time in the past 23 years. But Tyler Daugherty of the Dubuque Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says that’s not because of a lack of interest. Dubuque last hosted RAGBRAI in 2010, the fourth time the Key City served as the ride’s ending point. Smaller, nearby communities Bellevue and Guttenberg have hosted the event five times each. Daugherty says Dubuque still sees a benefit when RAGBRAI comes to those communities. As RAGBRAI continues to grow, Daugherty predicts it may outgrow some of those smaller communities. That may be especially true of the cities that host the ride’s final stop, which face challenges communities in the middle of the ride don’t. Prior to 2010, the last time Dubuque hosted RAGBRAI was in 1993. Bellevue and Guttenberg have each hosted the ride three times since then.