Putin Spox: US Has “Political Schizophrenia”…Kelly Shifts to Chief of Staff…Venezuelan President Claims Victory

MOSCOW (AP) – The Kremlin says Washington needs to show “political will” for Russia-U.S. relations to recover. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday that it will take time for the U.S. to rid itself of what he called “political schizophrenia.” He added that Russia remains interested in constructive cooperation with the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff is entering a West Wing battered by crisis. Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus. He starts as Trump continues his fight for a health care overhaul.

BERATZHAUSEN, Germany (AP) – A U.S. Army soldier who emailed 200 fellow troops to announce she was transgender says it was devastating to see President Donald Trump’s tweet proclaiming transgender troops are no longer welcome in the U.S. military. Capt. Jennifer Sims says she fears not only her career but her medical treatment and life will suffer a major setback. Pentagon officials say the policy will not change without official White House guidance.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – Venezuelan authorities are claiming more than double the voter turnout reported by opponents and outside observers to create a constitutional assembly endowing President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling socialist party with virtually unlimited powers. That’s prompted opponents to call for protests Monday. Maduro said he would use the assembly’s powers to bar opposition candidates from running in gubernatorial elections in December unless they negotiate an end to months of protest.

DETROIT (AP) – An Associated Press investigation across all 50 states has found that the Supreme Court’s ban on mandatory life without parole for juvenile homicide offenders has resulted in an uneven patchwork of responses as officials wrestle with complicated cases. The odds of release vary by state and even county in a pattern that can make justice seem arbitrary. Some states have resentenced and released dozens. Others have delayed case reviews or fought to keep inmates locked up for life.