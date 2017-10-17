Prostitution Arrests Increasing in Dubuque

Arrests for prostitution are on the rise in Dubuque, but local police say that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s more of the activity in the city. A Dubuque woman was charged with Prostitution on Friday after admitting to taking payment from a man for sex acts she and a friend performed. That’s the fourth prostitution arrest in Dubuque this year, after there had been no arrests on that charge since 2014. Police Chief Mark Dalsing says there’s no specific reason for that increase. Dalsing says the internet has changed how police are able to investigate prostitution cases. Dalsing would like to see the department be more aggressive in its prostitution investigations, but says staffing limits what they can do. Two of the other prostitution arrests stemmed from raids conducted at a pair of Dubuque massage parlors. Those charges have since been dropped.