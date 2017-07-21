Prohibited Gun User Arrested for Firing Shots on July 4

A Dubuque man who’s not legally allowed to have a gun has been arrested for shooting several shots into the air on the 4th of July. At about 10:30 that night, police were called to the 14-hundred block of Jackson Street. A resident there told officers that he’d seen a black man walk onto the porch of a nearby house and fire about six shots into the air. Police made contact with people leaving the house, but did not locate the suspect that night. Officers were in the area doing a follow up yesterday afternoon, when the original witness told them the shooter was walking across the street near his house. Police saw the man walk into the house where the gunfire happened. They tried to make contact with him, but were told he was not in the house, despite being able to see him through a glass door. Eventually, the man agreed to come out of the house and be taken into custody. 37-year-old James Martin was arrested and is now charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm and illegally possession a firearm. Martin is not allowed to have guns due to a past domestic violence conviction. Martin was also wanted on warrants charging him with escaping a correctional facility and violating his probation.