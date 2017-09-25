Progress Continues on Southwest Arterial

With one full construction season in the books, progress on the Southwest Arterial is advancing, with the dollar amount of work completed now stretching into eight figures. A ceremonial “ground-breaking” for the project was held last fall, and Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl tells us that crews have now finished more than $10 million worth of work. Schiesl says there’s another $38 million of work currently underway, with contracts totaling 47 million set to go out for bid in December. All told, the total cost of the project will be about $160 million. According to Schiesl, much of the work done this year has involved moving dirt and grading what will eventually become the roadway. But he notes that much of that work is being done in areas not easily seen by drivers. There is also work being done near two of the US Highways that lead into Dubuque…areas that will be completely transformed by the time the project is finished. Schiesl says the project is on schedule to be completed by the end of 2019.