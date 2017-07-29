President Trump Saddled with Stalled Agenda… US and Korea Talk Missile Yields…

WASHINGTON (AP) – Six months into presidency, Donald Trump is saddled with a stalled agenda, a West Wing that resembles a viper’s nest, a cloud of investigations and a Republican Party that is starting to break away. Trump is moving to overhaul his senior team, installing Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as White House chief of staff.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea’s second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s chief secretary Yoon Young-chan said Saturday that Washington accepted Seoul’s proposal to hold the negotiations on revising a bilateral “guideline” that limits the development of South Korean missiles.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea’s rapidly accelerating nuclear weapons program is beginning to pose a grave challenge for liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose dovish proposals for engagement have been met by silence and two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in less than a month. In the wake of the North’s latest test, a stern-looking Moon on Saturday sounded more like his conservative predecessor as he endorsed stronger pressure and sanctions against Pyongyang.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The seven-year long Republican quest to scrap Barak Obama’s healthcare law has ended for now. The collapse left hard feelings and finger pointing between the White House and congressional Republicans. Now President Trump is tweeting that the three defecting Republican senators “let the American people down.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose own reputation as a master of Senate procedure and psychology has taken a hit, says that it’s “time to move on.”