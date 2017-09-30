President Trump lashing out at Puerto Rican Mayor…Opening in President Trumps Cabinet…Rex Tillerson Trying to Calm Korean Peninsula Situation…Spain and Region of Catalonia’s Referendum…Mormons Tune In for Twice Yearly Conference

BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) – President Donald Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city in a war of words over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria smashed into the U.S. territory. Trump is out with a series of tweets criticizing San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz for criticizing the Trump administration’s hurricane response. The president is responding by citing what he calls “such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – There’s an opening in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and it’s a big job. The nation’s health secretary oversees a $1 trillion department that has 80,000 workers and jurisdiction over major insurance programs, advanced medical research, drug and food safety, public health, and disease prevention. The post is vacant because Secretary Tom Price was ousted after an outcry over his flying on costly private charters for official travel.

BEIJING (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a calming of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but says its incumbent on North Korea to halt its missile launches. Following meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials in Beijing, Tillerson said he believes China has become deeply concerned about the North’s missile and nuclear programs and is working hard to convince Pyongyang to re-enter talks, but did not say specifically what form those talks should take.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Spain and the powerful, prosperous Catalonia region are headed for a showdown Sunday. Catalan officials say they’ll go ahead with a referendum on whether to secede from the rest of Spain. Spanish authorities say they’ll do whatever they can to shut down the vote. Turnout will be a factor in whether the referendum’s result is considered legitimate.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Mormons around the world will tune in Saturday to hear guidance from the religion’s top leaders during a twice-yearly conference in Utah. For the first time in more than a half-century, they won’t hear from Thomas S. Monson, who has been president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2008. At 90 years old, Monson will be absent from the conference due to his health.