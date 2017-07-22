President Trump to Commission New Warship… Israel says Palestinian leaders must call for calm…

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to help commission a $12.9 billion warship, the USS Gerald R. Ford. The nation’s commander in chief is traveling to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Saturday to preside over a ceremony during which the USS Ford will officially be turned over to the Navy. The vessel is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country’s 38th president.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says that while he has the power to grant pardons, the only crime so far has been leaks against his administration. Trump tweeted Saturday: “While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS.”

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel’s deputy minister for public diplomacy says Palestinian leaders must call for calm as tensions soar over security measures at a major Jerusalem shrine. Michael Oren, who works in the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke a day after a Palestinian stabbed three Israelis to death in their home and three Palestinians were killed during clashes over metal detectors Israel set at the entrance to the shrine following a deadly Palestinian attack there.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – The Philippine Congress has overwhelmingly approved the president’s appeal for martial law in the country’s south to be extended to the end of the year, in a boost to a massive offensive aimed at quelling a two-month siege by Islamic State group-linked militants. House of Representatives Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez announced that senators and House members voted 261-18 in favor of granting President Rodrigo Duterte’s request in a special joint session Saturday.

KOS, Greece (AP) – The family of a Turkish tourist who was one of two people to have died in the powerful earthquake that struck the eastern Greek island of Kos is on the island to prepare for the body’s repatriation. The 39-year-old Turkish tourist was killed in the quake along with a tourist from Sweden. The father of the Turkish tourist is on the island completing procedures to repatriate his son’s body.