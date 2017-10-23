Preparations Underway for 2017 Edition of Reflections in the Park

It’s only month until Thanksgiving, which means the tri-state area’s largest annual holiday light show is only weeks from opening. Volunteers are making preparations for the 2017 version of Reflections in the Park. The annual light display is put on by Hillcrest Family Services. Event Coordinator Darlene Bolsinger says one new feature this year will be an upgraded version of the “tunnel” that greets visitors as they enter Murphy Park. Patrons this year can participate in the “Memory Lane,” which is a way to remember a loved one during the holidays. Proceeds from Memory Lane and Reflections in the Park support the programs at Hillcrest. Last year’s Reflections in the Park set a record as nearly 11,000 cars and 45,000 visitors came through Murphy Park.