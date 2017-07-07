Power Tool Case Prompts Bomb Scare in Cascade

A case of power tools left near a Cascade retailer prompted a bomb scare late last night. Officers from the Cascade Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol all responded to the Dollar General store in Cascade at about 9:00 PM. A witness had called the sheriff’s department to report a suspicious package at the store. It was described at the time as a black plastic container with no markings on it. A bomb-sniffing dog and bomb technicians from the State Fire Marshal’s office were called in, but it was determined that the container was a case containing power tools.