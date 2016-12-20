Potosi Man Injured While Trying to Help Jump Start Disabled Vehicle

A Potosi man suffered what’s being called “a serious leg injury” after being struck by a vehicle while trying to jumpstart another car. 58-year-old Paul Krantz was taken to UW Hospitals in Madison to be treated for his injuries. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Krantz had parked his vehicle on County Road N just outside of Burton while trying to help jumpstart another car. That’s when 68-year-old Larry Yager of Potosi drove into the area. He didn’t see Krantz’ vehicle parked in the road and collided with both of the other vehicles. Krantz was momentarily pinned between two of the cars before being drug down the road. The incident happened at about 9:15 Sunday night. No charges have been filed, though the sheriff’s department is still investigating.