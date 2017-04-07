Potato Sausage, Cottage Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bake

(This bake needs to be prepared the night before).

12 slices of white bread, cubed

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese (mild or sharp) (divided)

1 lb. rope potato sausage

1 lb. cottage bacon, cooked and chopped

12 eggs, lightly beaten

4 cups milk (do not use lowfat or skim)

2 teaspoons dry mustard

½ cup chopped onion (optional)

1 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Cook cottage bacon, drain and chop into pieces. Cook potato sausage in a skillet, cool, then, cut into slices.

In a large bowl, beat eggs with a whisk. Add milk, dry mustard, onions (if using) 2 cups cheese, salt and pepper. Mix well. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add bread cubes to dish and spread out evenly. Top with sausage slices and chopped bacon. Pour egg mixture over bread cubes and meat, and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Remove plastic wrap from dish. Bake for 40 minutes, remove from oven and top with remaining 1 cup of cheese. Return to oven and bake another 20-25 minutes, or until bubbly and cheese is lightly browned. Remove from the oven and let rest 10-15 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve.