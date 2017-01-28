Pot Operation Busted In Dubuque 

A father and son face numerous charges after police busted a marijuana growing operation inside an apartment in Dubuque Thursday night. According to court documents officers were called to an apartment in the 500 block of Central Avenue after someone reported smelling marijuana coming from an apartment in the area. Once inside police found 48 year old Mark Puccio of Dubuque and his 19 year old son Colton. Officers confiscated marijuana, hash oil, materials used to grow marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Puccio’s face charges ranging from manufacture of marijuana to possession of marijuana. Mark Puccio’s bond was set at 5-thousand dollars, while Colton will appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.