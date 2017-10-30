Post Season High School Volleyball

A trio of area Iowa high school volleyball teams will attempt to punch their ticket to the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids next week.

In Class 5A; 6th ranked Hempstead plays host to 11th ranked Iowa City West for the Region 7 Final.

In Class 4A: 2nd ranked Wahlert Catholic with host 10th ranked North Scott for the Region 8 championship.

In Class 3A: 9th ranked Dyersville Beckman will meet 7th ranked Davenport Assumption for the Region 7 Final at Anamosa.

All three matches will begin at 7 o’clock tonight.

In Illinois tournament play in Class 2A: Galena will meet Port Byron in a sectional semi-final match at Oregon at 5:30pm.