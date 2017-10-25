Possible Scabies Outbreak at West Delaware High School

A handful of students at West Delaware High School were sent home this week after they showed signs of a skin disease. Our coverage partners at KCRG report that a school nurse found symptoms of scabies on eight students. Scabies is a skin condition caused by a nearly-invisible bug that burrows under the skin, causing bumps that often resemble pimples. The disease is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact, though that can include sharing clothes or bed sheets. One of the main symptoms is itching across several parts of the body. The students showing signs of scabies were advised to see their doctor and get tested. If they do have scabies, they’ll be held out of school until receiving treatment. So far, only high school students have been identified and no cases have shown up at the district’s elementary or middle schools.