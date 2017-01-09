Portions of East 19th, Pine Streets Closing

Continued work on the Bee Branch Flood Mitigation Project will force the closure of an intersection in Dubuque’s Five Points area. Beginning today, the intersection of Elm and East 19th Streets will be closed. Traffic in both directions on Elm will be shifted slightly to make room for the closure. A portion of Pine Street which sits about two blocks from that intersection will be off-limits to traffic as well. The closures are expected to last until early March.