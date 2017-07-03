Portion of Mississippi River Closed as Crews Search for Bridge Operator

A portion of the Mississippi River is currently closed as several agencies help the East Dubuque Fire Department with a missing person investigation. Shortly before 9:00 this morning, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department issued a release saying that the river has been closed between the Railroad Bridge and the Julien Dubuque Bridge until further notice. An officer with the East Dubuque Police Department tells KDTH that the investigation centers around a missing person believed to be in the water. Authorities have shared descriptions of what the man was last seen wearing over emergency communications channels. Our coverage partners at KCRG-TV are reporting that the man is believed to be a bridge operator. Fire departments from Dubuque, Key West, and Galena are assisting with the investigation, as is a helicopter crew from Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. An updated release from the sheriff’s department indicates that a news briefing will be held at 1:00 this afternoon.