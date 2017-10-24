Portion of Cascade’s Downtown Closed After Car Strikes Building

A portion of Cascade’s downtown is closed to traffic this morning after a suspected drunk driver collided with a building in the area. The city says 1st Avenue West will be closed to traffic from Pierce Street to Iowa Highway 136 until the structural integrity of the building can be determined. The building, which sits in the 100 block of 1st Avenue West, was hit by a car just before 10:00 last night. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Cody Finzel lost control of his vehicle while driving west on 1st Avenue. His car crossed the center line, hit a parked car, went on to the sidewalk, and then hit the building, which is more than 120 years old. The building suffered what’s being called “extensive” damage, and apartments on the second floor were evacuated. Finzel was initially taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque to be treated for minor injuries. After being released, he was arrested and is facing charges including Operating While Intoxicated, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.