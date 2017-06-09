Pork Belly Burnt Ends
5 pound slab of pork belly (skin removed)
3 tbsp Olive oil
1 cup Dry rub
1 ½ sticks Butter (cut into pats)
½ cup Barbeque sauce
½ cup Brown sugar
¼ cup Honey
Instructions:
– Prepare charcoal smoker at 250 degrees, using cherry or hickory wood chunks (or a combination of the two)
– Cut pork belly into 1 ½-2 inch cubes
– Coat pork cubes with olive oil
– Apply dry rub to cubes, covering all sides
– Arrange cubes on cooling rack and place on smoker grate
– Smoke at ~250 degrees for three hours
– Remove cubes from smoker and place in single-use aluminum foil pan
– Add butter, honey, barbeque sauce, and brown sugar
– Cover pan with aluminum foil and return to smoker for another 60-90 minutes
– When internal temperature reaches 200 degrees, remove foil cover and smoke for an additional 15 minutes to thicken sauce
– Remove from smoker and serve