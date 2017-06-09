Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Ingredients:

5 pound slab of pork belly (skin removed)

3 tbsp Olive oil

1 cup Dry rub

1 ½ sticks Butter (cut into pats)

½ cup Barbeque sauce

½ cup Brown sugar

¼ cup Honey

Instructions:

– Prepare charcoal smoker at 250 degrees, using cherry or hickory wood chunks (or a combination of the two)

– Cut pork belly into 1 ½-2 inch cubes

– Coat pork cubes with olive oil

– Apply dry rub to cubes, covering all sides

– Arrange cubes on cooling rack and place on smoker grate

– Smoke at ~250 degrees for three hours

– Remove cubes from smoker and place in single-use aluminum foil pan

– Add butter, honey, barbeque sauce, and brown sugar

– Cover pan with aluminum foil and return to smoker for another 60-90 minutes

– When internal temperature reaches 200 degrees, remove foil cover and smoke for an additional 15 minutes to thicken sauce

– Remove from smoker and serve