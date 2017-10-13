Poll: Blum, Finkenauer in Statistical Tie

Iowa Congressman Rod Blum may be in store for the toughest re-election fight of his young political career next year. That’s according to a new poll from Public Policy Polling, which finds the two-term Dubuque Republican would be in a statistical tie with one of his challengers if the election were held now. In the poll, Democrat state legislator Abby Finkenauer actually bested Blum, 42% to 40$. But that is within the poll’s three percent margin for error. The survey found that Blum has an approval rating of just 33% in his district, with a majority of voters – 51% – saying they dislike the job he’s done. Just 6% of the district’s voters say they like the job that the new Congress has done since January. More than a thousand voters from the First District took part in the poll, which was conducted last weekend.