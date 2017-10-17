Police: Woman Uses Money Taken From Job to Pay for Truck, Wedding

A Dubuque woman has been accused of stealing nearly $11,000 from her job, and using the money to pay for her wedding and a new truck. 29-year-old Apryl Gates was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with 1st Degree Theft. Dubuque Police say they were initially alerted to the possible theft in early July. An employee at Patterns, Inc. was reviewing records and found several thousand dollars missing. Patterns owns several rental properties and sometimes receives cash payments. Beginning at about the time Gates began working at Patterns, some of those cash payments were not being logged in the company’s system or deposited into the bank. The missing payments totaled about $11,000. Investigators say Gates paid cash for a pickup truck in mid-July. She also moved up her wedding reception at the Hotel Julien to July from December, and made several cash payments to the hotel. After being questioned about the missing money by the owner of Patterns, Gates reportedly brought in $5,000 in cash the following day. 1st Degree Theft is a Class C Felony punishable by up to five years in prison.