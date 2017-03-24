Police: Woman Stabbed Drunk Man After He Refused to Leave Apartment

Court documents have shed some additional light on the events that led up to a man being stabbed in downtown Dubuque on Wednesday afternoon. At about 3:20 PM, police were called to the apartment of 34-year-old Sara Hines in the 19-hundred block of Jackson Street. Officers received a report that a man had been stabbed at the apartment. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Kyle Smith lying on the ground behind the residence with a stab wound to his leg. Smith appeared to be intoxicated and had trouble communicating with officers. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment. A witness who had been at the apartment said Hines told him and Smith to leave. She reportedly threatened to stab them if they didn’t. When the man and Smith refused to leave, Hines stabbed Smith in the leg. Hines was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapons. Smith was taken into custody on a charge of Public Intoxication after being released from the hospital. Police say his blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was .255 percent, or more than three times the legal driving limit.