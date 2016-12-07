Police Seek East Dubuque Saw Thieves

Dubuque Police are using their ID4PD website to try to help authorities from a neighboring county identify a pair of thieves. An image recently posted to the site shows two people suspected of burglarizing J&R Rentals in East Dubuque last month. According to a post on J&R’s Facebook page, robbers made off with several types of saws, including Stihl brand chainsaws. The value of the items taken is not known, but J&R is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. The suspects are described as an African-American male and a Caucasian female. Security video captured during the burglary showed them driving a black or dark blue Buick sedan.