Police: Rumors of Human Trafficking Activity Are False

Police in Dubuque are also doing what they can to refute some rumors of human trafficking activity at local shopping centers. Officers met with the mother of an 8-year-old girl this week after the mom reported that a woman had approached her daughter twice while they were at Kennedy Mall. The woman said she decided to come to police after seeing a Facebook post indicating there were people in Dubuque trying to abduct young girls. That post eventually had the Police Department’s name attached to it, and spread quickly across various online platforms. But police say there’s no evidence to support the rumors. Investigators from the department met with mall security, which had no information about possible abduction attempts or human trafficking activity. Police urge citizens to take responsibility for their own safety, but to report any suspicious activity they see.