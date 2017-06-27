Police Ready for New Texting Law, But Say Enforcement Will Be Difficult

Law enforcement officials in Dubuque say they’re ready for a new law regarding texting while driving to go into effect. Beginning Saturday, texting while driving will be a primary offense in Iowa. That means that an officer doesn’t have to have another reason to pull over a driver they see texting. While that is a step in the right direction, Dubuque Police Lt. Scott Baxter says it still doesn’t do enough. One problem Baxter sees with the change is it still allows driver to make phone calls while driving. He says it will be close to impossible for officers to determine whether a driver is sending a text message or simply dialing a number. If it were up to Baxter, there would be an outright ban on cell phone use while driving. Up to now, texting while driving had been a secondary offense, meaning an officer could only issue a ticket if a driver was found to be texting while committing another violation.