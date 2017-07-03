Police Presence Will Be Heavy at Airshow/Fireworks

Dubuque Police are urging patience, moderation, and just a little bit of common sense for those attending tonight’s Radio Dubuque/Dubuque Jaycees Fireworks and Airshow. As many as 250-thousand people will fill the “Point” area for the event. While there are typically and handful of arrests each year, police Lt. Scott Baxter notes that considering the size of the crowd, people are usually well-behaved. Baxter says that officers will use “discretion” in their dealings with people at the fireworks site. But he advises people not to confuse that with leniency. Maintaining safety and order will be the department’s top priority. In addition to the uniformed officers on site, police will be assisted by volunteer officers and members of the Dubuque Jaycees. As in past years, it will take some time for everyone to be able to leave the “Point.” Many people understand the process, but Baxter says there are always some exceptions. The airshow will begin at about 6:00 tonight, with the fireworks to follow at around 9:30. If you’re not going to be among the quarter-million people attending the event, you can listen to a simulcast on KDTH.