Police: Platteville Man Pulled Knife on Woman, Forced Her into His Car

A Platteville man has been accused of holding a woman at knifepoint and trying to take her out of the city. Authorities were called to the Oak Park Trailer Court south of Platteville at about 8:45 Saturday night. Witnesses there told officers that 47-year-old Brian Niemann had pulled a knife on a woman in his home when he became angry with her. Police say he then forced her into his car and took off toward Platteville. Several law enforcement agencies worked together to locate the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Business Highway 151 and County Highway XX. Niemann was taken into custody following that stop. He’s expected to face charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Battery, and False Imprisonment.