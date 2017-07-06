Police: Pitbull Stabbed After Attacking Neighbor Dog

A pitbull was stabbed multiple times after reportedly attacking another dog in Dubuque’s North End. According to police, the incident happened around 7:00 Tuesday night in the 300 block of East 21st Street. Officers determined that the pitbull ran from its owner’s home, jumped a fence, and began attacking a neighbor’s coon hound, which was chained up. The hound’s owner tried to separate the dogs, but fell down after getting tangled up in the chain. That’s when the pitbull began attacking him. The neighbor then reached for a knife he was carrying and stabbed the pitbull several times. Investigators say this is not the first time that the pitbull has gotten through or over the fence. Police have not made any arrests, and the case has been turned over to the city’s Animal Control office.