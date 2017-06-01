Police: Parents Key to Keeping Kids Out of Summer Trouble

With Dubuque’s schoolkids getting ready to enjoy their freedom from school for a couple of months, the city’s police department is reminding parents about their roles in helping keep kids safe and out of trouble. Department spokesman Lt. Scott Baxter says there’s an increase in crimes involving juveniles each summer, but parents can help. Baxter says police officers deal with kids coming from a diverse range of home lives and parenting styles. But more often than not, it’s kids who have absentee parents or guardians that are getting into trouble. Dubuque passed a Parental Responsibility Ordinance in 2011. Under that law, parents can face a fine of up to a thousand dollars if their child is repeatedly getting into trouble with the law.