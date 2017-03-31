Police: Man Broke Into Ex’s Apartment, Used Knife to Pin No-Contact Order to Wall

Dubuque Police suspect a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and used a knife to stick a copy of a no-contact order to a wall. 24-year-old Bodhi-Kristoffer McGowan has been arrest on charges of burglary and violating a no-contact order. Police say the woman returned from a trip Monday and found that her apartment had been ransacked. A note written on the order in lipstick read “Who gone stop me?” Officers say they also found an ice cream container that had four knives stuck into it.