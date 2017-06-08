Police Looking for Woman in GPS Incident 

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who tried to place a GPS unit on someone else’s vehicle. A posting on the department’s Facebook page says the incident happened in the Kieler area at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. When confronted, the woman got into a white Dodge pickup and drove off. Police want to question the woman to find out why she was trying to put the device on the vehicle. If you have information about this incident, contact the sheriff’s office or Grant County Crime Stoppers.