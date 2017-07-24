Police Looking For Missing Rural Galena Woman 

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a missing persons investigation. 38 year old Amanda Duhack of rural Galena was last seen on the morning of July 21st leaving her home. Duhack was driving a blue Chevrolet Uplander minivan with Illinois license plates 20539 18. Duhack is a white female approximately five feet three inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amanda Duhack are asked to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department or the Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers.