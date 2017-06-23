Police Investigating Robbery at JFK Road Convenience Store

A Dubuque convenience store was robbed last night, and the suspect is still at large. Dubuque Police were called to the Big 10 Mart on John F. Kennedy Road at about 7:30 PM. According to store employees, a man had walked into the store a few minutes earlier and demanded money. He did not display a weapon, but was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No arrests have been made as of yet. According to scanner traffic, the suspect is a heavyset white male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.