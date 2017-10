Authorities have identified the man who was seriously injured after he crashed his motorcycle just outside Dubuque Saturday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department says 45-year-old Bobby Lyons lost control of his motorcycle shortly after 10:00 PM and crashed along Olde Davenport Road near its intersection with Scenic View Drive. Lyons was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. His condition is not being released.