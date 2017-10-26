Police Help Replace Fallen Officer’s Son’s Collection

Police officers from across the country are working to replace the collection of the son of a fallen officer. Anamosa Police Officer Mitch Kelchen was killed in an off-duty car crash on Labor Day weekend in Jackson County. Kelchen’s family lives in his hometown of Bellevue, where his son had been collecting business cards from other police officers. But after his father died, a school bully destroyed the collection. Word spread through the law enforcement community, and officers from as far away as Kansas City have sent in replacement cards. Travis Toms is an officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, department. An art store in Kansas City even offered to frame all of the cards for Kelchen’s son. Fellow Kansas City, Kansas, officer Tony Lee hopes the display is something the boy treasures for years to come. Kelchen and his widow had four children, including the boy collecting the cards.