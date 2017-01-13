Police Encouraged by Scammer Arrests

Dubuque Police say the arrest of four local scam artists is incredibly rare. Local authorities assisted in the investigation into a scheme that targeted elderly people, telling them that a relative was in jail and they needed to wire money to bail them out. Police Lt. Scott Baxter says police are incredibly pleased that the suspects are now facing charges. Baxter says the percentage of scam cases that result in arrests is miniscule. Police teamed up with federal authorities to identify and apprehend the suspects. According to Baxter, the local police department has an outstanding working relationship with several federal agencies. There are several other phone scams that have been reported in the Tri-States in the past week. If you receive one of the phone calls, contact local law enforcement.