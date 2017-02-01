Police: Dyersville Man Admits to Sexually Abusing Young Girl

A Dyersville man is facing charges after reportedly admitting to sexually abusing a young girl. According to court documents, 23-year-old Jared Rucker told police early last month that he had sexually abused a girl under 12 a couple of years ago. Rucker was again interviewed by police last week. Investigators say he again admitted to abusing the girl during that interview as well. Rucker has been charged with Second Degree Sexual Abuse.